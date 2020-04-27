S. Korea reports 10 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,738
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 10 more cases of the new coronavirus Monday, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,738.
It marked the fifth day in a row that the number of new infections stayed at 10 or below, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
Of the newly added cases, seven were imported, raising the country's total number of such cases to 1,044.
The nation's death toll from COVID-19 rose by one to 243.
In total, 8,764 people in South Korea have recovered from the virus, up 47 from a day earlier.
The number of new infections continued to slow in Daegu, the nation's worst virus-hit region that accounts for around 64 percent of the total cases, with just one additional case.
North Gyeongsang Province, which surrounds Daegu, reported no new COVID-19 infections, along with Seoul, the capital city.
South Korea believes it has avoided the worst scenario due to its social distancing drive despite being one of the first countries hit hard by the virus that originated from China.
The drive is still in force until May 5, but the country is likely to move toward "everyday life quarantine" after the date, which means schools and workplaces will mostly return to their normal routines.
Despite a respite, local health authorities remain vigilant ahead of the upcoming long holiday, when people are expected to make short trips locally, as air travel overseas is virtually suspended.
South Korea will celebrate Buddha's Birthday on Thursday, followed by May Day on Friday and Children's Day on May 5.
