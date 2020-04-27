S&T Motiv swings to profits in Q1
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- S&T Motiv Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 24 billion won (US$ 19.5 million), shifting from a loss of 57.3 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 18.8 billion won, up 35.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 4 percent to 216.5 billion won.
The operating profit was 15.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
