Woori Financial Group Q1 net income down 9.2 pct. to 558 bln won
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Woori Financial Group Inc. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 557.8 billion won (US$ 452.6 million), down 9.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 773.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 834 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 93 percent to 11.22 trillion won.
The operating profit was 6.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
-
1
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
4
(URGENT) No special signs detected with regard to N. Korean leader's health: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(2nd LD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government sources
-
1
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
5
(2nd LD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government sources
-
1
N. Korea's state media stays mum on Kim's public activities for 2 weeks
-
2
Kim's special train spotted in Wonsan amid rumors over his health: U.S. monitor
-
3
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
4
(LEAD) Kim's special train spotted in Wonsan amid rumors over his health: U.S. monitor
-
5
(4th LD) 10 new virus cases confirmed, no new deaths again