Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Woori Financial Group Q1 net income down 9.2 pct. to 558 bln won

All Headlines 10:56 April 27, 2020

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Woori Financial Group Inc. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 557.8 billion won (US$ 452.6 million), down 9.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 773.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 834 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 93 percent to 11.22 trillion won.

The operating profit was 6.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!