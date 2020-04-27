Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) 2.8 magnitude quake hits southwestern region

April 27, 2020

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- A 2.8 magnitude earthquake hit the southwestern county of Jangsu, 318 kilometers south of Seoul, Monday, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

The quake occurred at 11:07 a.m., 17 kilometers north of Jangsu in North Jeolla Province, at a depth of 6 km, according to the KMA.

The epicenter was at 35.80 degrees north latitude and 127.53 degrees east longitude, the agency said.

"The earthquake was felt in the areas near the epicenter," the agency said, asking residents to stay alert.

This map shows the epicenter of a 2.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the southwestern county of Jangsu on April 27, 2020. (Yonhap)

The maximum magnitude measured by regional observation equipment was 4 in North Jeolla Province, 3 in South Gyeongsang Province and 2 in other neighboring provinces. When the magnitude is 4, many people feel it indoors, and dishes and windows shake.

Except for its sea area, North Jeolla has been hit by an inland quake for the first time since Dec. 12, 2018, when a 2.1 magnitude quake occurred in the county of Buan.

"There may be a lot of inquiry calls in many regions, as the quake depth is relatively shallow, at around 6 km," a KMA official said.

"But as the epicenter is in the mountains, the quake is not expected to have caused much damage."

