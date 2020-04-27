Air Force academy professor under probe for allegedly beating cadets
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- A professor of the Air Force Academy is under investigation over allegations that he used violence against students during flight classes over the past several years, officials said Monday.
The professor, a retired Air Force officer who has served as a flight instructor at the academy, is suspected of physically and verbally abusing several cadets if he thought they did not do well enough during flight training, according to the officials.
Officials launched a probe earlier this month and confirmed some of the suspicions, they added.
Other details, including how many cadets had suffered from the abuse, are not immediately available, though the professor is known to have taught about 10 cadets so far.
"We've extended investigations to see if there are any similar cases in other training rings," an Air Force officer said. "We will sternly deal with the case in accordance with the law."
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
(URGENT) No special signs detected with regard to N. Korean leader's health: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
5
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
1
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
2
N. Korea's state media stays mum on Kim's public activities for 2 weeks
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
4
(LEAD) Kim's special train spotted in Wonsan amid rumors over his health: U.S. monitor
-
5
Kim's special train spotted in Wonsan amid rumors over his health: U.S. monitor