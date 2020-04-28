4 companies to recall nearly 33,000 vehicles
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co., BMW and two other companies will voluntarily recall nearly 33,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Tuesday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems in the components of vehicles they sell here.
SsangYong Motor, BMW, Nissan Motor Co. and Hwachang Trading Co., which imports the Indian Chief Classic and other U.S.-made two wheelers, are recalling 32,951 units due to faulty components, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
The problems include a faulty steering wheel system in SsangYong's Chairman sedan, a faulty airbag system in BMW's 118d hatchback, a faulty airbag system in Nissan's Infiniti QX56 sport utility vehicle, and an incorrect gear shifting system in the Indian Chief Classic, it said.
The companies have either already begun repair and replacement services or will start the services Tuesday. Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
(END)
