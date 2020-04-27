Industrial Bank Of Korea Q1 net profit down 10 pct. to 501 bln won
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Industrial Bank Of Korea on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 500.5 billion won (US$ 408.2 million), down 10.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 661.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 744.4 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 60.6 percent to 7.93 trillion won.
The operating profit was 17.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
-
1
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
(URGENT) No special signs detected with regard to N. Korean leader's health: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
5
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
1
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
2
N. Korea's state media stays mum on Kim's public activities for 2 weeks
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
4
(LEAD) Kim's special train spotted in Wonsan amid rumors over his health: U.S. monitor
-
5
Kim's special train spotted in Wonsan amid rumors over his health: U.S. monitor