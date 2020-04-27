KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SBC 8,980 UP 380
Hyundai M&F INS 25,950 UP 550
Daesang 22,450 UP 1,100
SKNetworks 5,680 UP 140
TONGYANG 1,240 UP 55
HtlShilla 78,200 UP 1,300
MERITZ SECU 3,040 UP 60
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 14,500 UP 500
OCI 39,800 UP 2,000
KorZinc 395,000 UP 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,450 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 191,500 UP 7,000
Kogas 26,950 UP 700
KSOE 77,300 UP 900
SamsungElecMech 111,000 UP 3,500
Hanmi Science 27,900 UP 450
LS ELECTRIC 38,800 UP 850
Hanssem 73,700 UP 3,600
SamsungHvyInd 4,175 UP 5
SYC 39,500 UP 2,800
Yuhan 46,750 DN 200
SLCORP 12,500 UP 500
BukwangPharm 26,550 DN 950
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,650 UP 500
HankookShellOil 260,000 UP 3,000
AmoreG 58,200 UP 600
HyundaiMtr 91,600 UP 1,500
HITEJINRO 31,800 UP 650
LOTTE SHOPPING 96,600 UP 11,900
Hansae 11,900 UP 950
CJ 82,300 UP 10,600
LOTTE Himart 23,850 UP 2,050
emart 119,500 UP 11,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,050 UP 3,900
CJ LOGISTICS 150,000 UP 4,000
DOOSAN 37,600 UP 750
DaelimInd 81,500 UP 100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP9590 UP180
KiaMtr 28,600 UP 900
Donga Socio Holdings 87,800 UP 900
