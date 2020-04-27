KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SK hynix 82,600 UP 1,200
Youngpoong 512,000 UP 12,000
HyundaiEng&Const 33,900 UP 900
Hanwha 18,950 UP 500
TaekwangInd 747,000 UP 27,000
SsangyongCement 5,160 DN 50
KAL 19,900 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,060 UP 80
LG Corp. 62,300 UP 300
SsangyongMtr 1,565 DN 5
BoryungPharm 12,850 UP 150
L&L 10,950 UP 300
NamyangDairy 319,500 UP 4,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 36,200 UP 1,350
HYUNDAI STEEL 19,500 UP 600
Shinsegae 255,500 UP 12,000
KISWire 14,250 UP 300
LotteFood 374,500 UP 13,500
NEXENTIRE 5,660 UP 90
CHONGKUNDANG 92,000 DN 300
KCC 166,500 UP 12,000
ORION Holdings 13,850 UP 450
LOTTE 28,700 UP 2,200
AK Holdings 24,300 UP 1,550
IlyangPharm 33,900 UP 900
Handsome 24,650 UP 2,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 50,000 UP 1,800
ShinhanGroup 30,000 UP 2,850
Nongshim 304,000 DN 1,000
SGBC 28,800 UP 1,150
DB INSURANCE 45,100 UP 2,600
Hyosung 70,700 UP 2,300
Binggrae 63,900 UP 4,300
GCH Corp 21,400 0
LotteChilsung 105,500 UP 5,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,970 UP 540
POSCO 174,000 UP 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 71,400 UP 1,300
SAMSUNG SDS 159,000 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,600 UP 150
