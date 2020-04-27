KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KUMHOTIRE 3,075 UP 50
SamsungElec 49,850 UP 500
NHIS 8,990 UP 310
SK Discovery 25,000 UP 250
LS 35,850 UP 1,100
GC Corp 151,000 0
GS E&C 24,500 UP 400
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,950 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 279,000 UP 2,000
KPIC 144,500 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,380 UP 230
SKC 50,200 UP 550
Ottogi 552,000 UP 13,000
DaeduckElec 8,210 0
GS Retail 36,500 UP 5,200
DB HiTek 26,300 UP 200
JWPHARMA 29,800 UP 400
LGInt 12,750 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 4,055 UP 80
IS DONGSEO 24,350 UP 500
S-Oil 71,500 UP 1,200
LG Innotek 136,000 UP 10,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 223,500 UP 11,000
HYUNDAI WIA 32,000 UP 300
KumhoPetrochem 76,300 UP 5,500
Mobis 167,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,050 UP 350
HDC HOLDINGS 8,980 UP 170
S-1 83,300 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 29,450 UP 450
Hanchem 83,700 UP 1,200
DWS 22,300 UP 1,350
UNID 39,800 UP 600
KEPCO 23,850 UP 1,300
SamsungSecu 28,350 UP 1,050
SKTelecom 213,000 UP 3,500
S&T MOTIV 34,900 DN 50
HyundaiElev 62,300 UP 600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,300 UP 200
Hanon Systems 8,880 UP 120
(MORE)
