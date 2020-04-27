KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SK 178,500 UP 3,000
DAEKYO 4,835 UP 75
GKL 15,100 UP 300
COWAY 59,800 UP 400
IBK 7,620 UP 420
KorElecTerm 28,800 UP 400
NamhaeChem 7,720 UP 60
DONGSUH 16,950 UP 300
BGF 4,695 UP 235
SamsungEng 11,100 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 99,700 UP 1,000
PanOcean 3,485 UP 115
SAMSUNG CARD 28,900 UP 1,100
CheilWorldwide 17,200 UP 100
KT 23,600 UP 450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL208500 UP6000
LG Uplus 13,200 UP 450
SAMSUNG LIFE 49,300 UP 2,400
KT&G 80,400 UP 1,500
DHICO 3,835 UP 85
LG Display 10,850 UP 300
Kangwonland 24,700 UP 550
NAVER 197,500 UP 5,000
Kakao 184,000 UP 1,000
NCsoft 630,000 DN 23,000
DSME 17,450 DN 250
DSINFRA 4,290 UP 180
DWEC 3,440 UP 140
Donga ST 87,900 UP 1,900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,650 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 274,000 UP 15,000
DongwonF&B 204,000 UP 13,000
KEPCO KPS 32,200 UP 200
LGH&H 1,395,000 DN 39,000
LGCHEM 353,500 0
KEPCO E&C 16,950 UP 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 68,100 UP 1,600
HALLA HOLDINGS 28,400 UP 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,950 UP 650
LGELECTRONICS 53,400 UP 800
