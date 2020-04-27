KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Celltrion 212,500 UP 1,000
Huchems 16,400 UP 550
DAEWOONG PHARM 112,500 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,600 UP 3,100
KIH 47,500 UP 1,500
GS 38,100 UP 600
CJ CGV 25,300 UP 1,200
HYUNDAILIVART 11,950 UP 850
LIG Nex1 25,700 UP 50
Fila Holdings 33,800 UP 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 98,300 0
HANWHA LIFE 1,750 UP 65
AMOREPACIFIC 171,500 UP 500
LF 12,850 UP 800
FOOSUNG 6,730 UP 140
JW HOLDINGS 4,990 UP 55
SK Innovation 97,600 0
POONGSAN 21,350 DN 650
KBFinancialGroup 34,200 UP 3,100
LG HAUSYS 49,900 UP 1,500
Youngone Corp 26,200 UP 1,650
KOLON IND 29,850 UP 850
HanmiPharm 255,000 UP 1,000
BNK Financial Group 4,875 UP 240
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY210 00 UP350
KOLMAR KOREA 41,850 UP 600
CUCKOO 87,000 UP 2,700
COSMAX 89,200 UP 4,100
MANDO 23,350 UP 550
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 588,000 DN 3,000
INNOCEAN 57,800 UP 800
Doosan Bobcat 22,750 UP 150
Netmarble 92,400 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S232500 UP3500
ORION 120,500 DN 1,000
BGF Retail 158,500 UP 10,000
SKCHEM 77,700 UP 400
HDC-OP 17,600 UP 100
HYOSUNG HEAVY 17,400 UP 950
WooriFinancialGroup 8,330 UP 480
