S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 27, 2020
All Headlines 16:33 April 27, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.878 0.873 +0.5
3-year TB 1.026 1.018 +0.8
10-year TB 1.576 1.546 +3.0
2-year MSB 0.975 0.972 +0.3
3-year CB (AA-) 2.215 2.201 +1.4
91-day CD 1.100 1.100 0.0
(END)
