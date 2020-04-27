Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Petro Chemical Ind turns to loss in Q1

All Headlines 17:11 April 27, 2020

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Korea Petro Chemical Ind Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net loss of 30.2 billion won (US$ 24.6 million), shifting from a profit of 57.8 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 45.7 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 56.9 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 3.9 percent to 496 billion won.

The operating profit was 1545.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange (KRX).
