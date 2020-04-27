USFK dependent tests positive for coronavirus; total infections at 26
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- A family member of an American soldier stationed in the southeastern city of Daegu tested positive for the coronavirus Monday, U.S. Forces Korea said, bringing the total number of infections among its population to 26.
The dependent of the service member at Camp Walker, who is a U.S. citizen, returned from the United States last week and transited to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, where he underwent mandatory testing, according to USFK.
All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea from overseas must conduct a 14-day quarantine, be monitored for symptoms and complete two COVID-19 tests with confirmed negative results to exit quarantine.
"Despite the confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness ... and continues to maintain a robust combined defense posture to protect the Republic of Korea against any threat or adversary while maintaining prudent preventive measures to protect the force," USFK said in a release.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
(URGENT) No special signs detected with regard to N. Korean leader's health: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. media stay mum on leader's whereabouts amid rumors on his health
-
5
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
1
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
3
N. Korea's state media stays mum on Kim's public activities for 2 weeks
-
4
(LEAD) Kim's special train spotted in Wonsan amid rumors over his health: U.S. monitor
-
5
(2nd LD) Loose social distancing looms large as new virus cases stay low