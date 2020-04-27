Remains assumed to be of missing Korean trekking group member found in Annapurna
NEW DELHI/HONGSEONG, South Korea, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Remains assumed to be of a member of a South Korean trekking group who went missing in a deadly avalanche in Annapurna, Nepal, in January have been discovered by Nepalese authorities, officials said Monday.
"Residents and Nepalese military personnel who have been searching the accident scene have found part of a body and are currently continuing their search efforts," according to a diplomatic source.
The source said the local search workers are presuming that the remains belong to one of the three members of the South Korean trekking team who are still missing.
Four South Korean school teachers and three Nepalese trekking guides went missing in January when an avalanche hit the Annapurna region in Nepal.
After the bodies of two of the Nepalese guides were found first, local authorities discovered the bodies of two of the South Korean teachers -- a man and a woman -- over the weekend.
Currently, two South Korean teachers and one Nepalese guide remain unaccounted for in the famous trekking area.
