(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 28)

It is also good news that both parties agreed Monday to hold a National Assembly plenary session to vote on the extra budget bill for the relief money by Wednesday, the deadline set by the DPK. The agreement came after they resolved thorny issues concerning how to finance the program which will require 14.3 trillion won ($11.6 billion). The money will be given to every citizen, but the amount will depend on the members of each household. For example, one million won will be given to a household with four or more members.