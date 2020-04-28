Trump says he has 'very good idea' about N.K. leader's health
All Headlines 07:37 April 28, 2020
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, April 27 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he has a "very good idea" about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's health but can't talk about it yet.
At a White House press conference, Trump told reporters they will "probably" hear about his condition "in the not too distant future."
