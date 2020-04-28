Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Trump says he has 'very good idea' about N.K. leader's health

All Headlines 07:37 April 28, 2020

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he has a "very good idea" about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's health but can't talk about it yet.

At a White House press conference, Trump told reporters they will "probably" hear about his condition "in the not too distant future."

This AFP photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump taking questions from reporters during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on April 27, 2020. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Trump #Kim Jong-un
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!