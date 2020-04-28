(LEAD) Amorepacific Q1 net almost halves on virus fallout
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; ADDS more info from 2nd para, photo; COMBINES with a story slugged Amorepacific Group-Q1 earnings)
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean cosmetics company Amorepacific Corp. said Tuesday that its net income for the first quarter dipped 45.2 percent from a year earlier, hit by the coronavirus outbreak
Net profit reached 67 billion won (US$ 54.6 million) on a consolidated basis in the January-March period, compared with 122 billion won for the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company said that it posted 60.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 186.6 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 22.1 percent on-year to 1.13 trillion won.
The operating profit was 13.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company attributed the weak performance to losses incurred in major Asian markets, including China, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amorepacific, however, said sales at its online outlets jumped nearly 80 percent on-year during the cited period.
The combined operating income of Amorepacific Group, which includes smaller brands like Innisfree and Etude House, fell 66.8 percent on-year to 67.9 billion won in the cited period. Sales also decreased 22.1 percent on-year to 1.27 trillion won.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
(URGENT) No special signs detected with regard to N. Korean leader's health: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. media stay mum on leader's whereabouts amid rumors on his health
-
4
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
5
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
1
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
3
ESPN nearing deal to broadcast S. Korean baseball games: source
-
4
2.8 magnitude quake hits southwestern region
-
5
(3rd LD) N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors