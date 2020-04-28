Amorepacific Group Q1 net income down 42 pct. to 95 bln won
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Group on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 94.8 billion won (US$ 77.3 million), down 41.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 66.8 percent on-year to 67.9 billion won. Revenue decreased 22.1 percent to 1.27 trillion won.
The operating profit was 17.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
-
1
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
(URGENT) No special signs detected with regard to N. Korean leader's health: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. media stay mum on leader's whereabouts amid rumors on his health
-
4
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
5
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
1
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
3
ESPN nearing deal to broadcast S. Korean baseball games: source
-
4
2.8 magnitude quake hits southwestern region
-
5
(3rd LD) N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors