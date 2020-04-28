LG Chem Q1 net down 83 pct. to 36 bln won
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 36.3 billion won (US$ 29.6 million), down 82.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 236.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 281 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 7.5 percent to 7.11 trillion won.
The operating profit was 68.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
