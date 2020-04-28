Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:06 April 28, 2020
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/07 Sunny 0
Incheon 16/09 Sunny 0
Suwon 21/05 Sunny 0
Cheongju 23/06 Sunny 0
Daejeon 22/05 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 22/03 Sunny 0
Gangneung 23/09 Sunny 0
Jeonju 22/05 Sunny 0
Gwangju 22/06 Sunny 0
Jeju 19/11 Sunny 0
Daegu 22/08 Sunny 0
Busan 20/10 Sunny 0
(END)
