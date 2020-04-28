Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

April 28, 2020

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/07 Sunny 0

Incheon 16/09 Sunny 0

Suwon 21/05 Sunny 0

Cheongju 23/06 Sunny 0

Daejeon 22/05 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 22/03 Sunny 0

Gangneung 23/09 Sunny 0

Jeonju 22/05 Sunny 0

Gwangju 22/06 Sunny 0

Jeju 19/11 Sunny 0

Daegu 22/08 Sunny 0

Busan 20/10 Sunny 0

