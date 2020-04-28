S. Korea reports 14 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,752
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 14 more cases of the new coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,752.
It marked the 10th day in a row that the number of new infections stayed at 15 or below, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
Health authorities, however, warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is still "persisting" in the country amid the rising number of imported cases and concerns over cluster infections.
Of the newly added cases announced Tuesday, 12 were imported, raising the country's total number of such cases to 1,056.
The nation's death toll from COVID-19 rose by one to 244.
In total, 8,854 people in South Korea have recovered from the virus, up 90 from a day earlier.
Daegu, the nation's worst virus-hit region located 300 kilometers south of Seoul, added just two cases. The city accounts for 64 percent of the nation's total COVID-19 cases.
Local health authorities remain vigilant ahead of the upcoming long holiday, when people are expected to make short domestic trips.
South Korea will celebrate Buddha's Birthday on Thursday, followed by May Day on Friday and Children's Day on May 5.
Authorities have been urging South Koreans to refrain from making group tours during the holiday, saying this week will play a decisive role in paving the way for the country to move on to an "everyday life quarantine" in May.
The country nevertheless has been gradually easing social distance guidelines in sync with the falling number of new COVID-19 cases.
It plans to announce new guidelines for schools by early May, with options that include having students come to school at different times.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
