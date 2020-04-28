Tomorrow X Together to return with new 'The Dream Chapter' album next month
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Boy band Tomorrow X Together will drop a new album, "The Dream Chapter: Eternity," next month, returning to dazzle the K-pop scene, its management agency said Tuesday.
"The Dream Chapter: Eternity," the band's second EP set for release on May 18, is the third album under the "The Dream Chapter" series following the second, "The Dream Chapter: Magic," a full-length album dropped in October.
Continuing from the previous albums, "Eternity" will depict stories of growth by young boys as represented by the five band members, according to Big Hit Entertainment.
Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, debuted with EP "The Dream Chapter: Star" in March last year and collected 10 rookie of the year awards from local music events last year, capturing the spotlight of the local music scene.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
(URGENT) No special signs detected with regard to N. Korean leader's health: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. media stay mum on leader's whereabouts amid rumors on his health
-
4
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
5
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
1
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
3
ESPN nearing deal to broadcast S. Korean baseball games: source
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
5
2.8 magnitude quake hits southwestern region