Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Networks remains in red in Q1

All Headlines 09:57 April 28, 2020

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- SK Networks Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 5.3 billion won (US$ 4.3 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 18.1 percent on-year to 41.2 billion won. Sales decreased 4.9 percent to 2.87 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!