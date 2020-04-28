(LEAD) Daewoo E&C Q1 net rises 25.3 pct on cost-cutting efforts
(ATTN: UPDATES with company's comments and details; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. said Tuesday its first-quarter net profit jumped 25.3 percent from a year earlier due to cost-cutting efforts.
In the three months ending March 31, Daewoo E&C posted a net profit of 61.9 billion won (US$50.5 million), compared with 49.4 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company said cost-cutting efforts in its civil business division and plant division contributed to the hike in net profit.
The builder's operating profit rose 22.7 percent to 120.9 billion won in the first three months of 2019. Sales fell 2.2 percent to 1.98 trillion won from 2.03 trillion won during the same period, it said.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
2
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
3
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
(URGENT) No special signs detected with regard to N. Korean leader's health: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. media stay mum on leader's whereabouts amid rumors on his health
-
4
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
5
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
1
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
3
ESPN nearing deal to broadcast S. Korean baseball games: source
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
5
2.8 magnitude quake hits southwestern region