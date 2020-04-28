Another KBO manager voices displeasure with compressed season

The KBO and its board of governors -- presidents from 10 clubs -- have decided to squeeze 144 games into a tighter-than-usual window. This will inevitably necessitate double headers and games Monday, which is normally a designated off day in the KBO. The schedule will pick up from next Tuesday, meaning teams will scramble to make up for games missed between March 27 and May 4 in September and October. And there will be no All-Star break in July, either, robbing players of a chance to take a breather during the dog days of summer.

