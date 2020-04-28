(LEAD) Army discloses identity of enlistee over online sex crime case
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead with Army's decision; UPDATES paras 2-4 with fresh info; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The Army on Tuesday disclosed the name, photo and age of an enlisted soldier accused of involvement in a high-profile sexual exploitation case, marking the first time that the military has revealed the identity of a soldier suspect.
The 19-year-old private first class, named Lee Won-ho, is suspected of distributing content of women performing gruesome sex acts under coercion in collaboration with the so-called Nth room case's prime suspect, Cho Ju-bin.
The disclosure decision was made after an hourslong deliberation session held earlier in the day by a seven-member panel, which was headed by a military prosecutor and also consisted of four outside experts, including a law professional, professor and cleric, according to the Army.
The solider was put under pretrial detention earlier this month and has been under investigation by the military prosecution for his role in the case.
Earlier, police disclosed the identities of the 24-year-old Cho and another co-conspirator, 18-year-old Kang Hun, saying the decision was to guarantee people's right to know and to prevent similar crimes.
In preparation for a possible similar move, the military authorities last week devised new guidelines regarding the issue, according to officials.
The main culprit, Cho, is accused of luring and threatening victims into producing sexual content and distributing those materials via Telegram chatrooms. He was indicted earlier this month.
So far, 25 women, including eight underage girls, have been confirmed to be victims of the case, according to the prosecution.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
3
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
4
Ruling party pushes opposition over virus relief funds
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling, opposition parties fail to narrow gap over virus relief funds
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. media stay mum on leader's whereabouts amid rumors on his health
-
3
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
N.K. leader sends reply message to Syrian leader amid rumors of health problem
-
1
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
2
ESPN nearing deal to broadcast S. Korean baseball games: source
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
4
2.8 magnitude quake hits southwestern region
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul stocks rebound 1.8 pct on stimulus hopes, eased virus woes