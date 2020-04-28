The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:13 April 28, 2020
SEOUL, Apr. 28 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.86 0.86
2-M 0.95 0.95
3-M 1.01 1.01
6-M 1.03 1.03
12-M 1.12 1.12
(END)
