Daekyo turns to red in Q1

All Headlines 11:49 April 28, 2020

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Daekyo Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 6.7 billion won (US$ 5.5 million), turning from a profit of 11.6 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 1.9 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 7.4 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 12.6 percent to 170.7 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
