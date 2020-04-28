Hanmi Science Q1 net up 8.9 pct. to 6.5 bln won
All Headlines 14:11 April 28, 2020
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Science Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 6.5 billion won (US$ 5.3 million), up 8.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 7.8 percent on-year to 8.6 billion won. Revenue increased 13.9 percent to 214.4 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
