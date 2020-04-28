Lotte Chemical shutters plant in Pakistan over coronavirus
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chemical Corp., a major South Korean chemical company, said Tuesday that it has temporarily shuttered its plant in Pakistan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The plant at Port Qasim, Karachi, stopped producing purified terephthalic acid -- a base raw material for textile and PET packaging industries -- last weekend to adjust inventory levels following lockdowns in the region.
Pakistan has extended the lockdowns until May 9 to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Lotte Chemical said it plans to quickly reopen its plant in Karachi as soon as things settle down.
