Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte Chemical shutters plant in Pakistan over coronavirus

All Headlines 14:28 April 28, 2020

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chemical Corp., a major South Korean chemical company, said Tuesday that it has temporarily shuttered its plant in Pakistan due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The plant at Port Qasim, Karachi, stopped producing purified terephthalic acid -- a base raw material for textile and PET packaging industries -- last weekend to adjust inventory levels following lockdowns in the region.

Pakistan has extended the lockdowns until May 9 to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Lotte Chemical said it plans to quickly reopen its plant in Karachi as soon as things settle down.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Lotte Chemical
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!