(2nd LD) Virus hurts possibility of Xi's visit to S. Korea in first half of year: FM

The foreign minister said the defense ministry is leading efforts to help settle wages for the furloughed workers, while the government is seeking to ultimately resolve the issue by reaching a deal on the cost-sharing agreement.

Starting this month, around 4,000 employees have been placed on indefinite furloughs as talks over a new Special Measures Agreement (SMA) have shown little progress. The SMA stipulates how much Seoul would pay for the upkeep of the 28,500-strong USFK.