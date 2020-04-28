Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Poongsan turns to loss in Q1

All Headlines 15:02 April 28, 2020

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Poongsan Corp. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 3.2 billion won (US$ 2.6 million), shifting from a profit of 9.1 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 1.6 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 15.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 0.2 percent to 581.2 billion won.

The operating profit was 123.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!