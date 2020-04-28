KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Youngone Corp 27,300 UP 1,100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 50,200 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 30,100 UP 100
HITEJINRO 31,800 0
Yuhan 46,600 DN 150
SLCORP 13,050 UP 550
CJ LOGISTICS 146,500 DN 3,500
TONGYANG 1,270 UP 30
Daesang 22,400 DN 50
SKNetworks 5,520 DN 160
ORION Holdings 13,900 UP 50
Nongshim 301,500 DN 2,500
SGBC 28,450 DN 350
Hyosung 71,900 UP 1,200
Binggrae 63,400 DN 500
GCH Corp 21,050 DN 350
LotteChilsung 108,000 UP 2,500
HyundaiMtr 93,200 UP 1,600
AmoreG 58,300 UP 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,170 UP 200
POSCO 177,500 UP 3,500
SPC SAMLIP 71,200 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 158,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,500 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,080 UP 5
DOOSAN 40,650 UP 3,050
DaelimInd 87,400 UP 5,900
Ottogi 548,000 DN 4,000
DB INSURANCE 44,900 DN 200
SamsungElec 50,100 UP 250
NHIS 9,050 UP 60
SK Discovery 24,650 DN 350
LS 36,400 UP 550
GC Corp 148,000 DN 3,000
GS E&C 25,300 UP 800
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,750 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 279,500 UP 500
KPIC 144,500 0
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,350 DN 30
SKC 49,600 DN 600
(MORE)
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
3
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
4
Ruling party pushes opposition over virus relief funds
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling, opposition parties fail to narrow gap over virus relief funds
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. media stay mum on leader's whereabouts amid rumors on his health
-
3
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
N.K. leader sends reply message to Syrian leader amid rumors of health problem
-
1
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
2
ESPN nearing deal to broadcast S. Korean baseball games: source
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
5
2.8 magnitude quake hits southwestern region