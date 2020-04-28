Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 April 28, 2020

AK Holdings 25,950 UP 1,650
LOTTE 37,300 UP 8,600
GS Retail 37,950 UP 1,450
SK hynix 83,400 UP 800
Donga Socio Holdings 87,000 DN 800
Youngpoong 512,000 0
DB HiTek 26,050 DN 250
CJ CGV 26,900 UP 1,600
HyundaiEng&Const 34,300 UP 400
SamsungF&MIns 191,000 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,000 DN 450
Kogas 26,750 DN 200
Hanwha 19,400 UP 450
KISWire 14,250 0
LotteFood 385,000 UP 10,500
NEXENTIRE 5,700 UP 40
CHONGKUNDANG 93,300 UP 1,300
KCC 166,000 DN 500
CJ 81,500 DN 800
JWPHARMA 29,150 DN 650
LGInt 13,000 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 4,055 0
SBC 9,000 UP 20
Hyundai M&F INS 26,450 UP 500
HankookShellOil 261,000 UP 1,000
BukwangPharm 27,100 UP 550
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,450 DN 200
TaekwangInd 766,000 UP 19,000
SsangyongCement 5,100 DN 60
KAL 19,700 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,985 DN 75
LG Corp. 62,500 UP 200
SsangyongMtr 1,555 DN 10
BoryungPharm 12,950 UP 100
L&L 11,100 UP 150
NamyangDairy 319,000 DN 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 36,950 UP 750
HYUNDAI STEEL 19,750 UP 250
Shinsegae 263,500 UP 8,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP9860 UP270
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!