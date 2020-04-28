KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KiaMtr 29,250 UP 650
IlyangPharm 32,800 DN 1,100
LS ELECTRIC 38,700 DN 100
DaeduckElec 8,210 0
KorZinc 386,500 DN 8,500
OCI 39,300 DN 500
MERITZ SECU 3,080 UP 40
HtlShilla 82,000 UP 3,800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 14,250 DN 250
Hanmi Science 28,100 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 110,000 DN 1,000
Hanssem 72,900 DN 800
SamsungHvyInd 4,090 DN 85
SYC 39,150 DN 350
KSOE 77,400 UP 100
LG Innotek 136,500 UP 500
HyundaiMipoDock 28,850 DN 600
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 222,000 DN 1,500
IS DONGSEO 24,850 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 32,100 UP 100
Mobis 167,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,400 UP 1,350
S-Oil 68,700 DN 2,800
Hanchem 81,900 DN 1,800
DWS 21,850 DN 450
UNID 41,850 UP 2,050
HDC HOLDINGS 8,990 UP 10
KumhoPetrochem 76,400 UP 100
S-1 85,900 UP 2,600
KEPCO 23,800 DN 50
SamsungSecu 28,400 UP 50
SKTelecom 213,000 0
S&T MOTIV 34,750 DN 150
HyundaiElev 62,400 UP 100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,600 UP 1,300
Hanon Systems 9,110 UP 230
SK 183,000 UP 4,500
DAEKYO 4,795 DN 40
GKL 16,200 UP 1,100
Handsome 24,500 DN 150
(MORE)
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
3
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
4
Ruling party pushes opposition over virus relief funds
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling, opposition parties fail to narrow gap over virus relief funds
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. media stay mum on leader's whereabouts amid rumors on his health
-
3
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
N.K. leader sends reply message to Syrian leader amid rumors of health problem
-
1
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
2
ESPN nearing deal to broadcast S. Korean baseball games: source
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
5
2.8 magnitude quake hits southwestern region