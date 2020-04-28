KiaMtr 29,250 UP 650

IlyangPharm 32,800 DN 1,100

LS ELECTRIC 38,700 DN 100

DaeduckElec 8,210 0

KorZinc 386,500 DN 8,500

OCI 39,300 DN 500

MERITZ SECU 3,080 UP 40

HtlShilla 82,000 UP 3,800

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 14,250 DN 250

Hanmi Science 28,100 UP 200

SamsungElecMech 110,000 DN 1,000

Hanssem 72,900 DN 800

SamsungHvyInd 4,090 DN 85

SYC 39,150 DN 350

KSOE 77,400 UP 100

LG Innotek 136,500 UP 500

HyundaiMipoDock 28,850 DN 600

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 222,000 DN 1,500

IS DONGSEO 24,850 UP 500

HYUNDAI WIA 32,100 UP 100

Mobis 167,500 0

HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,400 UP 1,350

S-Oil 68,700 DN 2,800

Hanchem 81,900 DN 1,800

DWS 21,850 DN 450

UNID 41,850 UP 2,050

HDC HOLDINGS 8,990 UP 10

KumhoPetrochem 76,400 UP 100

S-1 85,900 UP 2,600

KEPCO 23,800 DN 50

SamsungSecu 28,400 UP 50

SKTelecom 213,000 0

S&T MOTIV 34,750 DN 150

HyundaiElev 62,400 UP 100

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,600 UP 1,300

Hanon Systems 9,110 UP 230

SK 183,000 UP 4,500

DAEKYO 4,795 DN 40

GKL 16,200 UP 1,100

Handsome 24,500 DN 150

(MORE)