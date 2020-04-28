KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 59,800 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 104,000 UP 7,400
IBK 7,720 UP 100
KorElecTerm 28,550 DN 250
NamhaeChem 7,750 UP 30
DONGSUH 17,250 UP 300
BGF 4,765 UP 70
SamsungEng 11,050 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 102,500 UP 2,800
PanOcean 3,400 DN 85
SAMSUNG CARD 28,550 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 17,600 UP 400
KT 23,550 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL218500 UP10000
LG Uplus 13,050 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 49,400 UP 100
KT&G 80,300 DN 100
DHICO 3,935 UP 100
LG Display 11,100 UP 250
Kangwonland 25,200 UP 500
NAVER 198,000 UP 500
Kakao 185,000 UP 1,000
NCsoft 648,000 UP 18,000
DSME 16,950 DN 500
DSINFRA 4,250 DN 40
DWEC 3,465 UP 25
Donga ST 88,800 UP 900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,900 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 269,500 DN 4,500
DongwonF&B 200,500 DN 3,500
KEPCO KPS 32,000 DN 200
LGH&H 1,371,000 DN 24,000
LGCHEM 362,500 UP 9,000
KEPCO E&C 16,900 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 71,300 UP 3,200
HALLA HOLDINGS 29,100 UP 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,150 UP 200
LGELECTRONICS 53,600 UP 200
Celltrion 209,000 DN 3,500
Huchems 16,950 UP 550
