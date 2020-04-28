DAEWOONG PHARM 109,500 DN 3,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,200 UP 4,600

KIH 47,450 DN 50

LOTTE Himart 23,900 UP 50

GS 37,800 DN 300

HYUNDAILIVART 11,950 0

LIG Nex1 26,000 UP 300

Fila Holdings 35,050 UP 1,250

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 99,400 UP 1,100

HANAFINANCIALGR 27,350 UP 300

HANWHA LIFE 1,765 UP 15

AMOREPACIFIC 176,000 UP 4,500

LF 13,050 UP 200

FOOSUNG 6,700 DN 30

JW HOLDINGS 5,000 UP 10

SK Innovation 96,500 DN 1,100

POONGSAN 21,600 UP 250

KBFinancialGroup 34,150 DN 50

Hansae 12,450 UP 550

LG HAUSYS 51,100 UP 1,200

KOLON IND 29,900 UP 50

HanmiPharm 255,500 UP 500

BNK Financial Group 4,970 UP 95

emart 120,500 UP 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY212 00 UP200

KOLMAR KOREA 42,200 UP 350

CUCKOO 88,100 UP 1,100

COSMAX 88,700 DN 500

MANDO 23,200 DN 150

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 588,000 0

INNOCEAN 58,300 UP 500

Doosan Bobcat 22,950 UP 200

Netmarble 95,300 UP 2,900

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S231000 DN1500

ORION 123,000 UP 2,500

BGF Retail 159,000 UP 500

SKCHEM 78,600 UP 900

HDC-OP 17,600 0

HYOSUNG HEAVY 18,000 UP 600

WooriFinancialGroup 8,430 UP 100

(END)