KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All Headlines 15:40 April 28, 2020

DAEWOONG PHARM 109,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,200 UP 4,600
KIH 47,450 DN 50
LOTTE Himart 23,900 UP 50
GS 37,800 DN 300
HYUNDAILIVART 11,950 0
LIG Nex1 26,000 UP 300
Fila Holdings 35,050 UP 1,250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 99,400 UP 1,100
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,350 UP 300
HANWHA LIFE 1,765 UP 15
AMOREPACIFIC 176,000 UP 4,500
LF 13,050 UP 200
FOOSUNG 6,700 DN 30
JW HOLDINGS 5,000 UP 10
SK Innovation 96,500 DN 1,100
POONGSAN 21,600 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 34,150 DN 50
Hansae 12,450 UP 550
LG HAUSYS 51,100 UP 1,200
KOLON IND 29,900 UP 50
HanmiPharm 255,500 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 4,970 UP 95
emart 120,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY212 00 UP200
KOLMAR KOREA 42,200 UP 350
CUCKOO 88,100 UP 1,100
COSMAX 88,700 DN 500
MANDO 23,200 DN 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 588,000 0
INNOCEAN 58,300 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 22,950 UP 200
Netmarble 95,300 UP 2,900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S231000 DN1500
ORION 123,000 UP 2,500
BGF Retail 159,000 UP 500
SKCHEM 78,600 UP 900
HDC-OP 17,600 0
HYOSUNG HEAVY 18,000 UP 600
WooriFinancialGroup 8,430 UP 100
(END)

