S. Korea to increase humanitarian aid for developing nations in combating coronavirus
SEJONG, April 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance ministry said Tuesday it will increase humanitarian aid for developing nations to better combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The finance ministry has said Seoul will offer more than US$400 million in loans and grants to emerging nations this year to help them push for health projects against the novel coronavirus.
Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said such loans and grants will be given to Mongolia, Tanzania, Vietnam, the Philippines and other nations.
South Korea will also expand its funding for public health projects run by international organizations, including the Asian Development Bank, to $10 million, Kim said.
Kim called for worldwide cooperation to combat the coronavirus, saying the highly contagious disease is a common threat to the human race.
Kim made the remarks at a meeting with health experts earlier in the day as South Korea seeks to share coronavirus information with the world.
After four weeks of strict social distancing and aggressive testing, South Korea appears to have brought the disease under control, with the nation reporting about 10 or fewer daily new infections in recent days.
South Korea eased some restrictions in the social distancing guidelines on April 19, but officials have warned that a new wave of infections could come at anytime because the virus can spread through people who have no symptoms.
