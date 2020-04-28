Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Mirae Asset Daewoo Q1 net down 36 pct. to 107 bln won

16:12 April 28, 2020

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Mirae Asset Daewoo Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 107.1 billion won (US$ 87.4 million), down 36.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 138.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 142 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 93.7 percent to 9.08 trillion won.

The operating profit was 141.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
