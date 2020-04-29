Consumer financing firms' 2019 net up 5.7 pct
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Consumer financing firms in South Korea saw their combined net profit gain 5.7 percent in 2019 from a year earlier on the back of a robust gain in interest income, data showed Wednesday.
The combined net profit of 107 credit financial firms stood at 2.05 trillion won (US$1.68 billion) in 2019, up 111.2 billion won from a year earlier, according to the data by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Their interest income rose 6.7 percent on-year to 5.66 trillion won in 2019, the data showed.
The combined assets of those firms climbed 12.7 percent on-year to 161.7 trillion won in 2019.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
3
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
4
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
5
Ruling party pushes opposition over virus relief funds
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. media stay mum on leader's whereabouts amid rumors on his health
-
3
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
N.K. leader sends reply message to Syrian leader amid rumors of health problem
-
1
ESPN nearing deal to broadcast S. Korean baseball games: source
-
2
(2nd LD) Unification minister rejects reports of N.K. leader's illness as 'fake news,' 'infodemic'
-
3
(2nd LD) Trump says he knows how N.K. leader is doing but can't talk about it yet
-
4
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
5
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment