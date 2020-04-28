Go to Contents Go to Navigation

FM Kang says 13 pct hike in Seoul's cost for American troops is 'maximum'

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Tuesday that South Korea has put forward its "maximum" offer in defense cost-sharing talks with the United States and confirmed that President Donald Trump rejected it.

Trump earlier stated that he had turned down Seoul's proposal of "a certain amount of money."

A news report then said South Korea suggested a 13 percent increase from the 2019 share of US$870 million for the presence of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea.

During a special budget settlement committee session of the National Assembly, Rep. Ki Dong-min of the ruling Democratic Party asked Kang if it's true that Trump has spurned Seoul's plan to raise its financial contribution by 13 percent.

"In fact, I think, the amount was the highest possible level for us," the minister said.

She added that the government is striving to reach a "reasonable" deal that can be approved by the parliament.

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha speaks at a National Assembly session on April 28, 2020. (Yonhap)

