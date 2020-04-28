BTS to reschedule world tour amid coronavirus
All Headlines 19:25 April 28, 2020
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- BTS, a South Korean boy band, has decided to reschedule its upcoming world tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, its agency said Tuesday.
Bit Hit Entertainment announced the decision to indefinitely put off the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, saying it's hard to predict when it will get under way.
