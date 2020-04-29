Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment

All Headlines 01:41 April 29, 2020

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he wishes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un well amid reports that he is gravely ill, but refused to comment further.

"I just don't want to comment on that ... I just wish him well," Trump said at the White House, according to a pool report.

He did not respond to a question about whether Kim is still alive.

This AP photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump speaking during a meeting with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on April 28, 2020. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Trump #Kim Jong-un
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!