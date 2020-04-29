Korean-language dailies

-- Kim Chong-in rejects opposition party's pick for caretaker head in tenure dispute (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 590,000 people lose jobs in just one month: data (Kookmin Daily)

-- 220,000 corporate employees in businesses shrink due to coronavirus (Donga llbo)

-- S. Korea reports first on-year decrease in number of corporate employees (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon says economic situation at virtual war level (Segye Times)

-- Kim Chong-in virtually rejects opposition party's pick for caretaker head in tenure dispute (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Opposition party in chaos, Kim Chong-in rejects caretaker head in tenure dispute (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Kim Chong-in rejects opposition party's pick for caretaker head for 4-month term (Hankyoreh)

-- When 8,000 job positions shrink, 120,000 temporary positions disappear (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon says boosting domestic consumption key for economic recovery (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Accumulated number of lawyers reaches 30,000 (Korea Economic Daily)

