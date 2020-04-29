Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 29.

Korean-language dailies
-- Kim Chong-in rejects opposition party's pick for caretaker head in tenure dispute (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 590,000 people lose jobs in just one month: data (Kookmin Daily)
-- 220,000 corporate employees in businesses shrink due to coronavirus (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea reports first on-year decrease in number of corporate employees (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon says economic situation at virtual war level (Segye Times)
-- Kim Chong-in virtually rejects opposition party's pick for caretaker head in tenure dispute (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Opposition party in chaos, Kim Chong-in rejects caretaker head in tenure dispute (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Kim Chong-in rejects opposition party's pick for caretaker head for 4-month term (Hankyoreh)
-- When 8,000 job positions shrink, 120,000 temporary positions disappear (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon says boosting domestic consumption key for economic recovery (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Accumulated number of lawyers reaches 30,000 (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Consumer confidence in economy hits an 11-yr low (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Crowded living conditions put foreign workers at quarantine risk (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't warns of 2nd wave of infections during holidays (Korea Times)
