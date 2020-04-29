(EDITORIAL from Korea Joongang Daily on April 29)

The National Assembly has started looking into a government-proposed supplementary budget to help the public get through the coronavirus crisis. The question is how to cut unnecessary spending from the whopping 512 trillion won ($417.1 billion) budget for this year. The ruling Democratic Party (DP) and opposition parties agreed to cut 1 trillion won from this year's budget to help pay for 4.6 trillion won in emergency relief grants after the government expanded the scope of recipients to the entire population from the 70 percent of households with the lowest incomes. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle must have serious negotiations to adjust a supplementary budget without partisan interests getting in the way.