Korea's industrial output falls 0.3 pct in March amid virus pandemic
SEJONG, April 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's overall industrial output fell 0.3 percent in March from a month earlier, data showed Wednesday, as the coronavirus pandemic hit exports and private consumption.
The data compiled by Statistics Korea, however, showed production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries rose 4.6 percent from a month earlier.
From a year earlier, overall industrial output also gained 0.6 percent.
The output in the service sector declined 4.4 percent on-month.
In February, the nation's overall industrial output contracted 3.5 percent on-month, marking the sharpest decline since February 2011.
The economy, Asia's fourth largest, shrank 1.4 percent on-quarter in the first quarter of this year, the sharpest quarterly contraction since the last three months of 2008.
Exports sank 27 percent on-year in the first 20 days of April to $21.7 billion.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
-
3
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
Ruling party pushes opposition over virus relief funds
-
1
NK leader still out of public eye, Pyongyang's media focus on army anniversary
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. media stay mum on leader's whereabouts amid rumors on his health
-
3
Defense chief says N. Korean military plane activities on 'unusual' rise
-
4
Thanks to you: On social media, S. Koreans pay gratitude to doctors, nurses fighting virus
-
5
N.K. leader sends reply message to Syrian leader amid rumors of health problem
-
1
Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
-
2
(2nd LD) Unification minister rejects reports of N.K. leader's illness as 'fake news,' 'infodemic'
-
3
ESPN nearing deal to broadcast S. Korean baseball games: source
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump says he knows how N.K. leader is doing but can't talk about it yet
-
5
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors