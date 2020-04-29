Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Meritz Securities Q1 net profit down 28 pct. to 102 bln won

All Headlines 08:03 April 29, 2020

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Meritz Securities Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 102.3 billion won (US$ 83.5 million), down 27.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 12.8 percent on-year to 144.7 billion won. Revenue increased 149.9 percent to 7.06 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

