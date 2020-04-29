Seoul to install faster, free Wi-Fi points across city
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Wi-Fi points that provide services four times faster than the current internet service will be installed at key public venues, the city government said Wednesday.
"Wi-Fi 6 is four times faster than the current public Wi-Fi system. It is the latest Wi-Fi technology that is also safer against hacking and wiretapping risks thanks to enhanced security," the Seoul metropolitan government said in a press release.
The municipal government anticipated the upgraded Wi-Fi service will provide faster internet service to Seoul residents and visitors at parks, traditional markets, sightseeing venues, bus stops and subway stations.
It plans to run benchmark tests next month to examine the new Wi-Fi service and pick a supplier, the city government added.
The plan is part of the city government's wider plan to expand connectivity services across the city to make it into a "smart city."
In October, the city government announced plans to spend 102.7 billion won (US$84.2 million) to expand Wi-Fi access points and base stations for Internet of Things technology by 2022.
